Top Bollywood stars who are hit machines
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 20, 2023
Akshay Kumar after Khiladi gave 4 blockbusters, 12 superhits, 18 hits, and 6 semi-hits.
Amitabh Bachchan's more than 50 movies have been hit.
Sunny Deol has given many Box Office super hits.
Shahrukh Khan has given reportedly 8 blockbusters, 5 superhits, and 11 hits.
Anil Kapoor has given 1 blockbuster, 5 superhits, 8 hits, and 6 semi-hits.
Varun Dhawan has never given a flop movie in his entire career.
Sanjay Dutt gave 1 all-time blockbuster, 3 blockbusters, 3 superhits, and 10 hits.
Jackie Shroff delivered 2 all-time blockbusters, 5 superhits, 10 hits, and 8 semi-hits.
Salman Khan gave 12 blockbusters, 9 superhits 6 hits, and 3 averages.
Ajay Devgn gave 3 blockbusters, 6 superhits, 16 hits.
Bollywood gives the limelight to those who prove their performance on the silver screen.
It’s not easy for everyone to give superhits.
