Top Bollywood stars who are hit machines

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 20, 2023

Akshay Kumar after Khiladi gave 4 blockbusters, 12 superhits, 18 hits, and 6 semi-hits.

Amitabh Bachchan's more than 50 movies have been hit.

Sunny Deol has given many Box Office super hits.

Shahrukh Khan has given reportedly 8 blockbusters, 5 superhits, and 11 hits.

Anil Kapoor has given 1 blockbuster, 5 superhits, 8 hits, and 6 semi-hits.

Varun Dhawan has never given a flop movie in his entire career.

Sanjay Dutt gave 1 all-time blockbuster, 3 blockbusters, 3 superhits, and 10 hits.

Jackie Shroff delivered 2 all-time blockbusters, 5 superhits, 10 hits, and 8 semi-hits.

Salman Khan gave 12 blockbusters, 9 superhits 6 hits, and 3 averages.

Ajay Devgn gave 3 blockbusters, 6 superhits, 16 hits.

