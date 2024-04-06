Akshay Kumar and 10 other Bollywood actors with highest Box Office collections

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 06, 2024

Akshay Kumar has appeared in 114 movies, accumulating a total box office collection of 5,026 Cr.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan boasts a filmography of 65 movies, with a cumulative box office collection of 4,243 Cr.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan has starred in 62 movies, amassing a total box office collection of 3,902 Cr.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ajay Devgn has an extensive filmography of 88 movies, with a cumulative box office collection of 3,500 Cr.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranbir Kapoor has appeared in 21 movies, achieving a cumulative box office collection of 2,372 Cr.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aamir Khan has starred in 30 movies, accumulating a total box office collection of 2,146 Cr.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hrithik Roshan has appeared in 27 movies, garnering a total box office collection of 2,107 Cr.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amitabh Bachchan has an extensive filmography of 69 movies, with a cumulative box office collection of 1,796 Cr.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sanjay Dutt has appeared in 77 movies, accumulating a total box office collection of 1,665 Cr.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranveer Singh has starred in 16 movies, achieving a cumulative box office collection of 1,625 Cr.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Monkey Man, Top 10 Indian movies on corruption on OTT 

 

 Find Out More