Akshay Kumar and 10 other Bollywood actors with highest Box Office collections
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 06, 2024
Akshay Kumar has appeared in 114 movies, accumulating a total box office collection of 5,026 Cr.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan boasts a filmography of 65 movies, with a cumulative box office collection of 4,243 Cr.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan has starred in 62 movies, amassing a total box office collection of 3,902 Cr.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ajay Devgn has an extensive filmography of 88 movies, with a cumulative box office collection of 3,500 Cr.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor has appeared in 21 movies, achieving a cumulative box office collection of 2,372 Cr.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan has starred in 30 movies, accumulating a total box office collection of 2,146 Cr.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik Roshan has appeared in 27 movies, garnering a total box office collection of 2,107 Cr.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Amitabh Bachchan has an extensive filmography of 69 movies, with a cumulative box office collection of 1,796 Cr.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay Dutt has appeared in 77 movies, accumulating a total box office collection of 1,665 Cr.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ranveer Singh has starred in 16 movies, achieving a cumulative box office collection of 1,625 Cr.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before Monkey Man, Top 10 Indian movies on corruption on OTT
Find Out More