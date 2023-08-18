Akshay Kumar and more: Top 10 celebs who did films for free

A look at top celebrities who did not charge a penny for films.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 18, 2023

Akshay Kumar

Director revealed that the actor worked for free in OMG 2.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shahid Kapoor

The actor waved off his fees for Haider so that the film could make money.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan

Reportedly, Salman did not charge a fee for Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan

He is said to have worked for free for films like Krazzy 4, Bhoothnath Returns and Dulha Mil Gaya.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika Padukone

Reportedly, she did not charge any fee for her debut film Om Shanti Om as she was getting to work with Shah Rukh Khan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nandita Das once revealed that he worked for free for Manto.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rajkummar Rao

Reports say that he did not charge money for film Trapped.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amitabh Bachchan

The legendary actor reportedly did not charge a penny for Black.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Farhan Akhtar

The actor charged only Rs 11 for Bhaag Milkha Bhaag which is almost free.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonam Kapoor

Like Farhan Akhtar, Sonam Kapoor too reportedly worked free for Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 South Indian actresses who performed bold roles

 

 Find Out More