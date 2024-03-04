Akshay Kumar and other Bollywood celebs who avoid social events; here's why
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 04, 2024
Akshay Kumar rarely attends social events as he has a fixed schedule.
Akshay Kumar does not like to attend parties as it disturbs his planned routines.
Aamir Khan avoids Bollywood gatherings as he dislikes loud music.
Aamir Khan usually stays in a corner if he has to attend a event and prefers his own company.
Shraddha Kapoor values her quieter social life as she wants to concentrate on her career.
Shraddha Kapoor keeps a low profile and does not attend Bollywood gatherings due to her focus on work commitments.
Ajay Devgn dislikes attending parties as he focuses on his work.
Ajay Devgn dedicates his time to his family and avoids controversies.
He likes to enjoy a quiter lifestyle and likes to stay away from Bollywood parties.
John Abraham avoids the social gathering of Bollywood as he priorities work.
