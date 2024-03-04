Akshay Kumar and other Bollywood celebs who avoid social events; here's why

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 04, 2024

Akshay Kumar rarely attends social events as he has a fixed schedule.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshay Kumar does not like to attend parties as it disturbs his planned routines.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aamir Khan avoids Bollywood gatherings as he dislikes loud music.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aamir Khan usually stays in a corner if he has to attend a event and prefers his own company.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shraddha Kapoor values her quieter social life as she wants to concentrate on her career.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shraddha Kapoor keeps a low profile and does not attend Bollywood gatherings due to her focus on work commitments.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ajay Devgn dislikes attending parties as he focuses on his work.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ajay Devgn dedicates his time to his family and avoids controversies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

He likes to enjoy a quiter lifestyle and likes to stay away from Bollywood parties.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

John Abraham avoids the social gathering of Bollywood as he priorities work.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Baahubali and other Top 7 greatest and biggest films directed by SS Rajamouli to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more OTT

 

 Find Out More