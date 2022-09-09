Actresses who did not want to work with Akshay Kumar

From Raveena Tandon to Shilpa Shetty, here’s a list of actresses who were not interested in working with Akshay Kumar

Raveena Tandon

Before getting married to Twinkle Khanna, Akshay Kumar was reportedly in a relationship with his Mohra co-star Raveena Tandon. They ended things on an ugly note and since then they both refused to work with each other

Dia Mirza

The list includes Dia Mirza as well. Dia has rejected films with Akshay Kumar. The reason is better known to her

Disha Patani

Disha was offered a film opposite Akshay Kumar but she dumped it because of other work commitments

Kangana Ranaut

Airlift and Rustom were offered to Kangana initially. She thought Akshay Kumar will be getting all the lime light had hence refused to work with him

Rani Mukerji

Akshay Kumar played a little Tit for Tat game here. Rani Mukherjee had once said no to a film which had Akshay Kumar in it. Years later Akshay Kumar did the same

Shilpa Shetty Kundrra

Akshay Kumar was also allegedly in a relationship with Shilpa Shetty. Things didn’t go well and they eventually had to end it. Shilpa since then has refused to work with Akshay Kumar

