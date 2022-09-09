From Raveena Tandon to Shilpa Shetty, here’s a list of actresses who were not interested in working with Akshay KumarSource: Bollywood
Before getting married to Twinkle Khanna, Akshay Kumar was reportedly in a relationship with his Mohra co-star Raveena Tandon. They ended things on an ugly note and since then they both refused to work with each otherSource: Bollywood
The list includes Dia Mirza as well. Dia has rejected films with Akshay Kumar. The reason is better known to herSource: Bollywood
Disha was offered a film opposite Akshay Kumar but she dumped it because of other work commitmentsSource: Bollywood
Airlift and Rustom were offered to Kangana initially. She thought Akshay Kumar will be getting all the lime light had hence refused to work with himSource: Bollywood
Akshay Kumar played a little Tit for Tat game here. Rani Mukherjee had once said no to a film which had Akshay Kumar in it. Years later Akshay Kumar did the sameSource: Bollywood
Akshay Kumar was also allegedly in a relationship with Shilpa Shetty. Things didn’t go well and they eventually had to end it. Shilpa since then has refused to work with Akshay KumarSource: Bollywood
