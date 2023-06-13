Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone and more: Top 10 Bollywood stars who own super expensive cars

Here, take a look at the list of stars who have expensive cars.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 13, 2023

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar's car collection includes Jeep Compass, Mercedes GL350, GLS, V-Class, Porsche Cayenne, Land Rover Range Rover Vogue, Rolls Royce Phantom VII, and Honda CR-V.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor has Mercedes-Benz Maybach S 580 which is around Rs 2.79 crore.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone's Mercedes-Maybach S500 costs Rs 1.85 crore.

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt has Ferrari 599GTB Coupe that is around Rs 3.4 crore.

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn's car collection includes black Rolls Royce Cullinan that is around Rs 6.95 crore.

SRK

SRK has Rolls Royce Ghost Phantom, Audi R8, Mercedes M-class which is around Rs 3.4 crore.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh has Lamborghini Urus.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra has Mercedes-Maybach S650 that is around Rs .2.73 crore.

John Abraham

John Abraham has Maruti Gypsy, Audi Q7, Black Nissan GT-R that is around Rs 3 crore each reportedly.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan has McLaren that is around Rs 4.7 crore.

