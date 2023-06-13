Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone and more: Top 10 Bollywood stars who own super expensive cars

Here, take a look at the list of stars who have expensive cars.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 13, 2023
Akshay Kumar's car collection includes Jeep Compass, Mercedes GL350, GLS, V-Class, Porsche Cayenne, Land Rover Range Rover Vogue, Rolls Royce Phantom VII, and Honda CR-V.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shahid Kapoor has Mercedes-Benz Maybach S 580 which is around Rs 2.79 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone's Mercedes-Maybach S500 costs Rs 1.85 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay Dutt has Ferrari 599GTB Coupe that is around Rs 3.4 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajay Devgn's car collection includes black Rolls Royce Cullinan that is around Rs 6.95 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SRK has Rolls Royce Ghost Phantom, Audi R8, Mercedes M-class which is around Rs 3.4 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranveer Singh has Lamborghini Urus.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka Chopra has Mercedes-Maybach S650 that is around Rs .2.73 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
John Abraham has Maruti Gypsy, Audi Q7, Black Nissan GT-R that is around Rs 3 crore each reportedly.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kartik Aaryan has McLaren that is around Rs 4.7 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
