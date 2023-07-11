Akshay Kumar for OMG 2 to Rishabh Shetty for Kantara: Stars who quit non veg for films
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 11, 2023
Rishab Shetty had quit eating non veg while shooting for Kantara.
He stopped eating non-veg 20-30 days before filming Daiv Kola sequence.
Akshay Kumar turned vegetarian for the shoot of OMG where he played Krishna.
Reportedly, his mother advised him to stop eating non veg as she believed in Lord Krishna.
She claimed that he won’t be able to play the role if he continues eating non veg food.
Pawan Kalyan quit non veg food for the Telugu remake of Vinodhaya Sitham.
He avoided non veg as he portrays God Of Time.
Randeep Hooda took a break from eating non vegetarian when working on Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai.
He also went off Liquor and sex.
Reportedly, Parineeti Chopra had quit non veg to attain a leaner body for Code Name Tiranga.
Another reason to take up this decision was health.
