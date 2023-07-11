Akshay Kumar for OMG 2 to Rishabh Shetty for Kantara: Stars who quit non veg for films

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 11, 2023

Rishab Shetty had quit eating non veg while shooting for Kantara.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

He stopped eating non-veg 20-30 days before filming Daiv Kola sequence.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshay Kumar turned vegetarian for the shoot of OMG where he played Krishna.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Reportedly, his mother advised him to stop eating non veg as she believed in Lord Krishna.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She claimed that he won’t be able to play the role if he continues eating non veg food.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pawan Kalyan quit non veg food for the Telugu remake of Vinodhaya Sitham.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

He avoided non veg as he portrays God Of Time.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Randeep Hooda took a break from eating non vegetarian when working on Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

He also went off Liquor and sex.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Reportedly, Parineeti Chopra had quit non veg to attain a leaner body for Code Name Tiranga.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Another reason to take up this decision was health.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com