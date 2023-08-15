Akshay Kumar gets Indian citenzenship, but these celebs are still not Officially Indian

A look at top celebs who do not hold Indian citizenship.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 15, 2023

Akshay Kumar's citizenship

The OMG 2 star has finally got his Indian citizenship.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshay gives up Canadian citizenship

He was often trolled for the same.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia Bhatt

She recently confirmed that she is a British citizen as her mom was born in Birmingham.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Imran Khan

The Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na actor is reportedly an American citizen.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif who has been in India for a long time reportedly holds a citizenship of Britain.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kalki Koechlin

The actress reportedly is a French citizen even though she was born in India.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sunny Leone

Though of Indian origin, Sunny Leone reportedly holds dual citizenship of America and Canada.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jacqueline Fernandez

The actress is a Sri Lankan's citizen.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nora Fatehi

Nora reportedly holds Canadian citizenship.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika Padukone

There were rumours that Deepika Padukone held a Danish citizenship but she cleared the air with a post on social media.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 South Indian horror films that will send chills down your spine

 

 Find Out More