Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut and other Top 9 Bollywood celebs who gave flop films in 2023
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 07, 2023
Akshay Kumar delivered 2 consecutive flops Selfiee and Mission Raniganj.
Kangana Ranaut’s Tejas and Chandrmukhi didn’t go well at the box office.
Kriti Sanon’s three movies namely Shehzada, Adipurush and Ganapath failed at the box office.
Tiger Shroff’s Ganapath turned out to be a massive flop.
Kartik Aaryan’s too gave a flop this year as Shehzada didn’t work at the box office.
Parineeti Chopra’s Mission Raniganj didn’t bring in much business.
Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan too failed at the box office.
Abhishek Bachchan’s Ghoomer tanked at the box office.
Bhumi Pednekar has given 2 flops namely Afwaah and Thank You for Coming.
