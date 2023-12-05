Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and other Top 11 actors who have performed stunts themselves

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 05, 2023

Daniel Craig as James Bond, engaged in physically demanding stunts, exhibiting his athleticism and dedication in Casino Royale.

Akshay Kumar performed intense action sequences, including high-octane stunts and fight sequences in Sooryavanshi.

Ram Charan performed impressive stunts and action sequences in the film Magadheera.

Angelina Jolie showcased her physical prowess and agility, executing several demanding stunts in Salt.

Shah Rukh Khan in Don 2 performed several action scenes, displaying his commitment to executing stunts with conviction in this action-packed film.

Keanu Reeves' involvement in stunts added authenticity to the thrilling bus scenes in his film Speed.

In Raiders of the Lost Ark, Harrison Ford's portrayal of Indiana Jones involved him performing daring stunts, contributing to the character's iconic action sequences.

In Bang Bang, Katrina Kaif impressed audiences with her dedication to performing stunts.

Ajith Kumar in Valimai performed challenging stunts, showcasing his physical prowess.

Jackie Chan executed numerous daring stunts in the classic Police Story.

Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation performs his own stunts, including clinging to the side of a plane during takeoff in this installment.

