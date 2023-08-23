Bollywood exes we want to see reunited on the big screen

The prospect of popular Bollywood couples reuniting for films can be exciting and here are a few we want to seem them comeback together

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 23, 2023

Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon

Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon are reported to make a comeback for Welcome’s upcoming sequel Welcome 3.

Reunion after 19 years

Welcome 3 will mark the reunion of the couple after 19 years as their last film was Aan: Men At Work in 2004.

Bollywood exes who should return to films

Here are ten former Bollywood couples that fans would love to see back together in a film.

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

A collaboration between these two iconic actors would surely create buzz.

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone

Their past collaborations have been well-received, and fans would eagerly await their reunion.

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Their on-screen chemistry was loved, and seeing them collaborate again would be a treat.

Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty

Their past collaborations were successful, and fans would love to see them together again.

John Abraham and Bipasha Basu

Their sizzling chemistry was a highlight of their past films together.

Shahid Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra

Their past films together have been appreciated, and a reunion could generate interest.

Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma

Their energetic chemistry could make for an entertaining on-screen reunion.

Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt

Their real-life chemistry was well-documented, and seeing them on-screen again would be exciting.

