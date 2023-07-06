Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan and more stars who were replaced in hit movie franchise
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 06, 2023
Reportedly Shah Rukh Khan has been replaced in Don 3 by Ranveer Singh.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar was replaced by John Abraham in Welcome sequel.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rahul Bose was replaced by Farhan Akhtar in Pyaar Ke Side Effects sequel.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Emraan Hashmi was replaced by Akshay Kumar in Once Upon A Time in Mumbaai sequel.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Riteish Deshmukh was replaced by Aftab Shivdasani in Kya Kool Hai Hum franchise.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arshad Warsi was replaced in Jolly LLB sequel.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Emraan Hashmi was replaced by Randeep Hooda in Murder 3.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sharman Joshi was replaced by Shreyas Talpade in Golmaal franchise.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saif Ali Khan was replaced by Salman Khan in the Race franchise.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saif Ali Khan was famous in Race, however.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
These top stars got replaced overnight.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
These stars got replaced for varied reasons.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 actresses who became national crushes due to OTT
Find Out More