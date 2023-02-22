Akshay Kumar the 'OTT King' Top 10 movies to watch on Netflix, Hotstar and more

Bollywood's Mr. Khiladi Akshay Kumar's top 10 films including Raksha Bandhan, Desi Boyz, Housefull and more can be watched on various OTT platforms.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 22, 2023

Raksha Bandhan

This family comedy-drama film is available on ZEE5.

Rustom

This crime thriller film of Akshay Kumar can be watched on ZEE5.

Sooryavanshi

This film of Akshay Kumar can be viewed on Netflix.

Laxmii

Remake of Tamil film Kanchana, this movei is available on Diney+Hotstar.

Housefull

This comedy of errors film can be watched on ZEE5.

PadMan

This social drama film can be watched on ZEE5.

Entertainment

This comedy-romance of Akshay Kumar can be viewed on ZEE5.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

This 2017 romantic drama film can be watched on ZEE5.

Desi Boyz

Akshay Kumar and John Abraham's film can be watched on ZEE5.

Cuttputlli

This film by Akshay Kumar is the most-watched Hindi film on Disney+Hotstar.

