The actor will soon essay the life of mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, who under extreme conditions had saved the life of reportedly 65 miners back in 1989, trapped in a coal mine.
The name of the film has not yet been announced but is being directed by Tinu Suresh Desai.
The movie is based on real-life events and fan pages of the star even posted leaked snaps from the shoot on Instagram.
Today was the day when the late Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill rescued 65 workers from a flooded coal mine back in 1989. The Union Minister of Coal and Mines-Govt of India Shri Pralhad Joshi remembered the coal warrior too, today.
Akshay Kumar also took to his Twitter handle and expressed his joy in playing such a heroic character on the big screen.
It is interesting to note that the movie will be directed by Tinu Suresh Desai. Akshay had worked with Tinu even in Rustom.
The film is reportedly all set to release in 2023. It will be interesting to watch the real life drama on the big screen.
The film is being bankrolled by Pooja Entertainment and is being produced by Vashu Bhagnani ,Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh.
As per media reports floating online, the name of the film is Capsule Gill.
Reportedly, this will be Akshay's third movie with Pooja Entertainment. He had earlier worked with this production house for BellBottom.
