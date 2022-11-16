Akshay Kumar to play Jaswant Singh Gill

The actor will soon essay the life of mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, who under extreme conditions had saved the life of reportedly 65 miners back in 1989, trapped in a coal mine.

Siddhi Chatterjee

About Akshay Kumar's next heroic film

The name of the film has not yet been announced but is being directed by Tinu Suresh Desai.

Based on true events

The movie is based on real-life events and fan pages of the star even posted leaked snaps from the shoot on Instagram.

India's first coal mine rescue took place today

Today was the day when the late Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill rescued 65 workers from a flooded coal mine back in 1989. The Union Minister of Coal and Mines-Govt of India Shri Pralhad Joshi remembered the coal warrior too, today.

Akshay Kumar overwhelmed to play role of Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill

Akshay Kumar also took to his Twitter handle and expressed his joy in playing such a heroic character on the big screen.

Akshay to work with Rustom director

It is interesting to note that the movie will be directed by Tinu Suresh Desai. Akshay had worked with Tinu even in Rustom.

Release date

The film is reportedly all set to release in 2023. It will be interesting to watch the real life drama on the big screen.

About the movie production

The film is being bankrolled by Pooja Entertainment and is being produced by Vashu Bhagnani ,Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh.

Akshay to play a Punjabi role

As per media reports floating online, the name of the film is Capsule Gill.

About Pooja Entertainment

Reportedly, this will be Akshay's third movie with Pooja Entertainment. He had earlier worked with this production house for BellBottom.

