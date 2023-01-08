Akshay Kumar to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood actors who own vacation houses in Goa

Several Bollywood actors have invested in properties and own lavish houses in Goa. From Priyanka Chopra to Akshay Kumar; list of actors who own luxurious vacation homes in Goa.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 08, 2023

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra owns luxurious properties across the globe and has a house near Baga beach in Goa. The house is well-equipped with modern facilities.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar owns a lavish property in Goa located on Anjuna beach and his house is designed as per Portuguese-style.

Abhay Deol

Abhay Deol purchased one acre of land in North Goa and shared pictures of his plush green glass house which is surrounded by greenery, a swimming pool, a massive lawn to his fans.

Emraan Hashmi

Emraan Hashmi purchased a 4-story penthouse away from the city in Goa. The house has modern amenities including a swimming pool, a terrace garden, gym and more.

Aftab Shivdasani

Aftab Shivdasani purchased a Goan-Portuguese-style house reportedly worth Rs 60 - 75 lakh.

Nana Patekar

Nana Patekar colonial style designed Goa house located in Panjim.

Purab Kohli

Purab Kohli owns a luxurious getaway home in Goa in 2013 in Candolim.

Pooja Bedi

Pooja Bedi purchased a house in Bardez, North Goa and often gives a sneak peek into her stunning property.

Marc Robinson

Model-turned-actor Marc Robinson purchased a villa in 2014 at Nagoa which offers a stunning view of the city.

Celina Jaitley

Actress Celina Jaitley had purchased her second house in Goa in 2008 and enjoys spending holidays with her family.

