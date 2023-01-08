Akshay Kumar to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood actors who own vacation houses in Goa

Several Bollywood actors have invested in properties and own lavish houses in Goa. From Priyanka Chopra to Akshay Kumar; list of actors who own luxurious vacation homes in Goa.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 08, 2023