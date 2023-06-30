Akshay Kumar to regain his box office king status with these 10 new movies?

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 30, 2023

Akshay Kumar is going through a rough phase in his film career.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Known for doing multiple projects he holds the highest streak of flop movies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Will he be able to regain box-office status with upcoming movies?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In Capsule Gill Akshay will essay Jaswant Singh Gill who reduced 64 miners in a coal mine.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hera Pheri 3 is the third installment of the iconic comedy Hera Pheri series.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is high octane action movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshay Kumar will feature alongside Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in OMG 2.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Soorarai Pottru is a remake of the Tamil film of the same name.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In the movie Gorkha, Akshay Kumar will play the role of Major General Ian Cardozo, who belonged to the Indian Army's Gorkha Regiment.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshay Kumar will play the role of lawyer C Shankaran Nair in his biopic.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In the movie Sky Force, based on a true-life event, Akshay Kumar portrays the character of an Air Force soldier.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The actor will essay Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Marathi film Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Khel Khel Mein stars Akshay Kumar alongside Taapse Pannu and Vaani Kapoor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 TV News: Gauahar Khan, Sumbul Touqeer grab eyeballs with their Eid Al Adha 2023 posts

 

 Find Out More