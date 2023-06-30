Akshay Kumar to regain his box office king status with these 10 new movies?
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 30, 2023
Akshay Kumar is going through a rough phase in his film career.
Known for doing multiple projects he holds the highest streak of flop movies.
Will he be able to regain box-office status with upcoming movies?
In Capsule Gill Akshay will essay Jaswant Singh Gill who reduced 64 miners in a coal mine.
Hera Pheri 3 is the third installment of the iconic comedy Hera Pheri series.
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is high octane action movie.
Akshay Kumar will feature alongside Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in OMG 2.
Soorarai Pottru is a remake of the Tamil film of the same name.
In the movie Gorkha, Akshay Kumar will play the role of Major General Ian Cardozo, who belonged to the Indian Army's Gorkha Regiment.
Akshay Kumar will play the role of lawyer C Shankaran Nair in his biopic.
In the movie Sky Force, based on a true-life event, Akshay Kumar portrays the character of an Air Force soldier.
The actor will essay Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Marathi film Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat.
Khel Khel Mein stars Akshay Kumar alongside Taapse Pannu and Vaani Kapoor.
