Highest tax payers in Bollywood

Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and more Bollywood actors who are highest tax payers

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar is one of the highest income tax payer in the industry.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan is also one of the highest income tax payers.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor reportedly paid Rs. 16 crores to the Govt.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan reportedly paid Rs. 44 crore to the government.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan reportedly paid Rs. 22 crores to the Govt.

