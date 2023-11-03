Akshay Kumar’s Cuttputlli and other Top 11 crime thrillers with psycho killers to watch on OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 03, 2023
Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays a psycho killer in Raman Raghav 2.0 avaialble on Zee 5.
Cuttputlli on Disney+ Hotstar revolves around a psycho serial killer.
Ek Villain on Disney+ Hotstar is a dark romantic thriller with a vengeful psycho antagonist.
Chup on Zee 5 revolves around a psycho killer who targets film critics.
Main Aur Charles on Amazon Prime Video is a thriller based on the life of notorious serial killer Charles Sobhraj.
Mrs. Serial Killer starring Jacqueline Fernandes is streaming on Netflix.
Mardaani 2 on Amazon Prime Video is a gritty crime thriller with a serial rapist as the antagonist.
Ratsasan on Disney+ Hotstar is about a police officer tracking down a serial killer.
Forensic on Zee 5 is about investigating officers tracking down a psycho killer.
Urmila Matondkar’s Kaun is available on Youtube.
Psycho can be watched on Netflix.
