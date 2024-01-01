Akshay Kumar's exercise and diet regime to stay fit at any age
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 01, 2024
Akshay Kumar follows quite a strict fitness regime which could be hard to follow for many.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He is a face to look up to when it comes to your fitness after all, he has maintained his fitness levels at his age as well.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The star appeared in the 108th edition of PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat and talked about fitness to the listeners of the podcast.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Revealing his training method, his training consists of a mix of martial arts, weight lifting, and cardio to keep everything balanced.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
To keep up with the intense training, he has to pair it up with a good diet full of nutrients as well.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He eats several protein-filled foods like, chicken, eggs, fish, lentils, etc to fulfill the daily protein intake.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Other essential vitamins are obtained through a combination of different fruits and vegetables consumed.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay avoids too much sugar and sugary food while also consuming minimal salt.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
But at the end of the day, the key to achieving your goals is to be consistent.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Kalki 2898 AD: Nag Ashwin drops key details about Prabhas starrer
Find Out More