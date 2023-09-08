Akshay Kumar’s Mission Raniganj sparks India-Bharat row, times when the actor got into controversies

Akshay Kumar has several times created headlines for his controversial acts.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 08, 2023

Akshay Kumar controversies

Akshay Kumar is known for being vocal about his thoughts and has multiple times ended up in controversies.

Mission Raniganj controversy

Akshay Kumar has unveiled the poster and new title of his upcoming new movie Mission Raniganj and once again ended up in controversy.

India-Bharat controversy row

The film was initially titled Mission Raniganj: The Great Indian Rescue but now the makers have changed it to Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue.

Mission Raniganj - India-Bharat connection

The movie is now being trolled for a connection with the India-Bharat controversy.

OMG 2 controversy

Akshay’s latest movie OMG 2 received an A certificate from CBFC whereas the film was centered around children.

Pan masala brand endorsement

Akshay Kumar was criticized for endorsing a pan masala brand Vimal.

Fashion Show controversy

During a fashion show for a denim brand, Akshay walked towards Twinkle Khanna and asked her to unhook and unzip his pants, and sparked controversy.

Citizenship controversy

Akshay Kuma has several times remained in the headlines for his Canadian citizenship however this Independence Day he received his Indian citizenship.

Mallika Dua controversy

Akshay Kumar’s comment “aap bell bajao main aapko bajata hu” for Mallika Dua didn’t go well with her father.

Rustom costume controversy

Akshay Kumar chose to put the naval uniform, he wore in the movie Rustom, on auction to raise money for animal welfare.

