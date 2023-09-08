Akshay Kumar’s Mission Raniganj sparks India-Bharat row, times when the actor got into controversies

Akshay Kumar has several times created headlines for his controversial acts.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 08, 2023
Akshay Kumar is known for being vocal about his thoughts and has multiple times ended up in controversies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar has unveiled the poster and new title of his upcoming new movie Mission Raniganj and once again ended up in controversy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film was initially titled Mission Raniganj: The Great Indian Rescue but now the makers have changed it to Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie is now being trolled for a connection with the India-Bharat controversy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay’s latest movie OMG 2 received an A certificate from CBFC whereas the film was centered around children.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar was criticized for endorsing a pan masala brand Vimal.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
During a fashion show for a denim brand, Akshay walked towards Twinkle Khanna and asked her to unhook and unzip his pants, and sparked controversy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kuma has several times remained in the headlines for his Canadian citizenship however this Independence Day he received his Indian citizenship.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar’s comment “aap bell bajao main aapko bajata hu” for Mallika Dua didn’t go well with her father.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar chose to put the naval uniform, he wore in the movie Rustom, on auction to raise money for animal welfare.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!