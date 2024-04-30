Akshay Kumar's post covid box office report card, check all hits and flops
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 30, 2024
Samrat Prithviraj is the story of Prithviraj Raso. The film did not receive love at the BO.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bell Bottom is the action thriller film which did not do well at the box office.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Laxmii is a horror comedy film directed by Raghava Lawrence.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sooryavanshi featured Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif in main roles. The film was a blockbuster.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Atrangi Re featured Dhanush, Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan. The film was a hit.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar played the role of a cop in Cuttputlli. The film became a flop.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In Raksha Bandhan Akshay Kumar played the role of a brother to his four sisters. The film was a flop.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ram Setu did not do much well at the BO and became a flop.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
OMG 2 managed to touch hearts with its plot. The film became a hit.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bachchhan Paandey starred Akshay Kumar with Kriti Sanon. The film was a big flop.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mission Raniganj was again a big flop at the BO.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 ageless Bollywood beauties to take fashion lessons from
Find Out More