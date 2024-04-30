Akshay Kumar's post covid box office report card, check all hits and flops

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 30, 2024

Samrat Prithviraj is the story of Prithviraj Raso. The film did not receive love at the BO.

Bell Bottom is the action thriller film which did not do well at the box office.

Laxmii is a horror comedy film directed by Raghava Lawrence.

Sooryavanshi featured Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif in main roles. The film was a blockbuster.

Atrangi Re featured Dhanush, Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan. The film was a hit.

Akshay Kumar played the role of a cop in Cuttputlli. The film became a flop.

In Raksha Bandhan Akshay Kumar played the role of a brother to his four sisters. The film was a flop.

Ram Setu did not do much well at the BO and became a flop.

OMG 2 managed to touch hearts with its plot. The film became a hit.

Bachchhan Paandey starred Akshay Kumar with Kriti Sanon. The film was a big flop.

Mission Raniganj was again a big flop at the BO.

