Maushi Chhillar’s hottest swimwear

Shivani Pawaskar

Black beauty

Manushi shot for a magazine cover in a stylish black bikini.

Lady in red

Manushi poses in a red hot monokini while on a trip to Maldives.

Backless monokini

Uff, that over the shoulder look in a blue monokini.

Backless monokini

Manushi is a total waterbaby it seems. Here’s a printed bikini top and shorts.

A mermaid

Manushi is fond of shooting in the water. She’s a natural, to be honest.

Classic white

Anything in white can never go wrong, can it? Her pretty smile says it all.

Style it up

Here’s a pastel version of monokini from Manushi Chhillar’s wardrobe.

Manushi’s bikini body

Look at the Prithviraj actress’ hot bikini body here. She’s hotter than the sun, isn’t she?

Glam girl

Turn up the heat in a checkered monokini suit. Manushi looks DOPE!

Classic black

A black monokini is a must, don’t you agree?

