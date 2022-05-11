Manushi shot for a magazine cover in a stylish black bikini.Source: Bollywood
Manushi poses in a red hot monokini while on a trip to Maldives.Source: Bollywood
Uff, that over the shoulder look in a blue monokini.Source: Bollywood
Manushi is a total waterbaby it seems. Here’s a printed bikini top and shorts.Source: Bollywood
Manushi is fond of shooting in the water. She’s a natural, to be honest.Source: Bollywood
Anything in white can never go wrong, can it? Her pretty smile says it all.Source: Bollywood
Here’s a pastel version of monokini from Manushi Chhillar’s wardrobe.Source: Bollywood
Look at the Prithviraj actress’ hot bikini body here. She’s hotter than the sun, isn’t she?Source: Bollywood
Turn up the heat in a checkered monokini suit. Manushi looks DOPE!Source: Bollywood
A black monokini is a must, don’t you agree?Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!