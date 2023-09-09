Akshay Kumar's Top 10 upcoming new movies that will help him reclaim Bollywood box office

Here is a list of Akshay Kumar's exciting lineup of upcoming new moviesSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 09, 2023
Mission Raniganj is based on the real story of a mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill who rescued 64 miners trapped in a coalfield collapse.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hera Pheri 3 is the most awaited third installment of the iconic classic comedy flick.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar will reunite with Atrangi Re actor Sara Ali Khan for Sky Force playing an Indian Air Force officer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar will make his Marathi debut portraying Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar will collaborate with Arshad Warsi who headlined Jolly LLB.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar returns to the third part of the Welcome series.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar has joined hands with Surya for official Hindi adaptation of Soorarai Pottru.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar will feature in full-fledged action film with Tiger Shroff.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar has announced the extension of his comedy flick Housefull series.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film is a courtroom drama based on lawyer C Shankar who fought against the British Raj for the Jallianwallah Baug Massacre.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
