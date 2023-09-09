Akshay Kumar's Top 10 upcoming new movies that will help him reclaim Bollywood box office

Here is a list of Akshay Kumar's exciting lineup of upcoming new movies

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 09, 2023

Mission Raniganj

Mission Raniganj is based on the real story of a mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill who rescued 64 miners trapped in a coalfield collapse.

Hera Pheri 3

Hera Pheri 3 is the most awaited third installment of the iconic classic comedy flick.

Sky Force

Akshay Kumar will reunite with Atrangi Re actor Sara Ali Khan for Sky Force playing an Indian Air Force officer.

Veer Daulate Saat

Akshay Kumar will make his Marathi debut portraying Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Jolly LLB 3

Akshay Kumar will collaborate with Arshad Warsi who headlined Jolly LLB.

Welcome to the Jungle

Akshay Kumar returns to the third part of the Welcome series.

Soorarai Pottru remake

Akshay Kumar has joined hands with Surya for official Hindi adaptation of Soorarai Pottru.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Akshay Kumar will feature in full-fledged action film with Tiger Shroff.

Housefull 5

Akshay Kumar has announced the extension of his comedy flick Housefull series.

C Shankar Biopic

The film is a courtroom drama based on lawyer C Shankar who fought against the British Raj for the Jallianwallah Baug Massacre.

