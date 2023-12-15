Akshay Kumar’s Welcome 3, Bade Miya Chote Miya and other upcoming films which will rule the box office in 2024
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 15, 2023
Akshay Kumar has a reputation of making the most number of films in a year and he is maintaining that reputation.
Although there hasn't been an official announcement, renowned screenwriter K. V. Vijayendra Prasad announced that he is scripting the Rowdy Rathore 2 script.
Bade Miya Chote Miya is all set to get a release date in 2024 starring Akshay and Tiger in the film.
Akshay has signed on to star in the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit film Soorarai Pottru.
Akshay will make his Marathi debut as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Mahesh Manjrekar's Pan Indian film Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat.
Mudassar Aziz, well known for Happy Bhaag Jayegi, is reportedly set to direct Akki in the comedy Khel Khel Mein.
Akshay has revealed that Tarun Mansukhani will be helming the fifth installment of the Housefull franchise.
The release of Welcome To The Jungle with an ensemble cast has started rolling already.
All in all, Akshay has a packed 2024 and enough reasons to keep fans coming back to the movies.
