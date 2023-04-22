Akshaya Tritiya: Fashion inspiration ft B-town divas
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 22, 2023
Kareena Kapoor Khan knows to make heads turn when she wears a saree. Wear this shimmering saree on Akshaya Tritiya.
Shilpa Shetty looks red hot in this saree and we cannot stop staring.
Anushka Sharma is a huge fan of Sabyasachi saree which she wears on festive days.
Rani Mukerji's saree collection is as stunning as her.
Kajol's love affair with saree is very well seen.
Kriti Sanon looks elegant in a red sequin saree. What do you think?
Deepika Padukone's saree draping tips are something we need to learn.
Vidya Balan's saree collection has totally impressed us.
Bipasha Basu looks like sunshine in this orange saree.
Katrina Kaif's earthy orange saree can do all the wonders on Akshaya Tritiya.
