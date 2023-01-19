Alaya F casts a magic spell in deep neck and thigh high slit black outfit

Alaya F is al ready with her next offering Almost Pyaar. She knows to cast magic with her sartorial picks. Take a look at her latest photos right here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 19, 2023

Alaya F gets ready for Almost Pyaar

The actress is busy promoting her movie Almost Pyaar which has been directed by Anurag Kashyap.

Killer outfit

The star was seen wearing a chic black coloured thigh-high slit gown which was making her stand out.

Unique sartorial picks

Alaya's fashion choices are totally unique and teamed up her outfit with black heels and earrings.

Flaunting her toned figure

Alaya was seen showing off her toned legs and waist in this particular frame which was fantastic.

Let the outfit do the talking

Alaya looks very appealing in this all-black look and we cannot take our eyes off the same.

Monochrome look

Alaya loves to wear solid monochrome outfits and this black one was the best choice made by the actress.

All about Almost Pyaar

With Alaya the movie shall also see Karan Mehta in the romantic love story.

Cute smile

Alaya was looking all cute as she posed in front of the paps who were present at the promotional venue.

Beauty in black

No one can look as stunning as Alaya in the colour black and the proof of this same is this snap.

Release date of Almost Pyaar

The movie is all set to release on February 3, however, the trailer of the same has been out.

