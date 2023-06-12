Top actresses and their pregnancy cravings

Here, take a look at Bollywood actresses cravings when they were pregnant.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 12, 2023

Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu loved eating jalebis during pregnancy.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt craved pizza during pregnancy.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor craved chocolate cake and phirni.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan craved karela, biryani, chocolate cake, pizza, pastas and kebabs during her pregnancies.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma wanted to eat vada pao, bhel puri and other yummy cuisines.

Kajol

Kajol craved for South Indian cuisine for her pregnancy.

Konkana Sen Sharma

Konkana Sen Sharma wanted Nepalese dish, sukha wai wai during her pregnancy.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wanted dhokla, and imli ka achar.

Ishita Dutta

Ishita Dutta's craving was chocolate balls.

