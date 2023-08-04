Alia Bhatt adds full denim look to her airport style game and we are sure fashion police will approve

Alia Bhatt caught eyes with her new airport styleSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 04, 2023
Alia Bhatt proves she is a fashionista and serves style goalsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt adds full denim look to her airport fashion game.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She sports the perfect denim-on-denim style.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She wore an oversized denim jacket over a flared denim pants.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She carried Adidas white bag and completed the look with a pair of black glasses and white sneakers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She attended the RARKPK success press conference in the city yesterday.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress is now headed to a new destination which is still unknown.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Possibilities are that she must be headed for Heart of Stone promotion.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Heart of Stone is her debut Hollywood movie scheduled to premiere on Netflix on 11th August.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is now screening in theaters from 28th July 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!