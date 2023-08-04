Alia Bhatt adds full denim look to her airport style game and we are sure fashion police will approve

Alia Bhatt caught eyes with her new airport style

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 04, 2023

Fashionista

Alia Bhatt proves she is a fashionista and serves style goals

Alia Bhatt at airport

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport.

Alia’s Airport fashion

Alia Bhatt adds full denim look to her airport fashion game.

Denim game on

She sports the perfect denim-on-denim style.

Decoding her look

She wore an oversized denim jacket over a flared denim pants.

Details to her outfit

She carried Adidas white bag and completed the look with a pair of black glasses and white sneakers.

RARKPK success press conference

She attended the RARKPK success press conference in the city yesterday.

New destination

The actress is now headed to a new destination which is still unknown.

Upcoming movie promotions

Possibilities are that she must be headed for Heart of Stone promotion.

Heart of Stone

Heart of Stone is her debut Hollywood movie scheduled to premiere on Netflix on 11th August.

RARKPK

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is now screening in theaters from 28th July 2023.

