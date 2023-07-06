Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra: Top actresses and their memorable Bengali characters on screen

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 06, 2023

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt will be playing the polished Rani Chatterjee in the movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She is playing a Bengali for the first time.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is absolutely unforgettable as Paro in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas. From Silsila Yeh Chahat Ka to Dola, she was a stunner.

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan played a Bengali girl Lalita Roy with such articulation, warmth and poise in her debut film that people fell instantly in love with her.

Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji moved the audience in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway where she played the role of the relentless fiery Debika Chatterjee. .

Deepika Padukone

The actress was in fine form as the urban Piku Banerjee who is caught between her personal desires and caring for an ageing parent.

Tripti Dimri

Undoubtedly one of the finest performances of a Bengali royal lady, Tripti Dimri was just amazing in Bulbul. She looked gorgeous in every frame.

Konkona Sensharma

Konkona Sensharma brought immense relatability, warmth and charm to the role of the independent-minded Aisha Banerjee.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma played Rukhsana in Pari. Her co-stars were Parambrata Chatterjee and Ritabhari Chakraborty.

Ileana D'Cruz

Not only PC, even Ileana D'Cruz was pitch perfect as Shruti Ghosh. The actress was loved immensely for her beauty and nuanced acting.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was heartbreaking in Raincoat. The movie was not a commercial success but her innocence as Neerja still wins hearts.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha delivered one of her career best performances in Lootera. Pakhi Roy Choudhary was hauntingly beautiful.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra delivered one of her finest performances as Jhilmil Chatterjee an autistic woman in this Anurag Basu film.

