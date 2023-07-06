Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra: Top actresses and their memorable Bengali characters on screen

Alia Bhatt will be playing the polished Rani Chatterjee in the movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She is playing a Bengali for the first time.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is absolutely unforgettable as Paro in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas. From Silsila Yeh Chahat Ka to Dola, she was a stunner.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vidya Balan played a Bengali girl Lalita Roy with such articulation, warmth and poise in her debut film that people fell instantly in love with her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rani Mukerji moved the audience in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway where she played the role of the relentless fiery Debika Chatterjee. .Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress was in fine form as the urban Piku Banerjee who is caught between her personal desires and caring for an ageing parent.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Undoubtedly one of the finest performances of a Bengali royal lady, Tripti Dimri was just amazing in Bulbul. She looked gorgeous in every frame.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Konkona Sensharma brought immense relatability, warmth and charm to the role of the independent-minded Aisha Banerjee.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka Sharma played Rukhsana in Pari. Her co-stars were Parambrata Chatterjee and Ritabhari Chakraborty.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Not only PC, even Ileana D'Cruz was pitch perfect as Shruti Ghosh. The actress was loved immensely for her beauty and nuanced acting.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was heartbreaking in Raincoat. The movie was not a commercial success but her innocence as Neerja still wins hearts.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonakshi Sinha delivered one of her career best performances in Lootera. Pakhi Roy Choudhary was hauntingly beautiful.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka Chopra delivered one of her finest performances as Jhilmil Chatterjee an autistic woman in this Anurag Basu film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!