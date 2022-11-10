Here's looking at Bollywood divas who sizzled in red sarees just like Ananya Panday.Source: Bollywood
Janhvi Kapoor looks sensational in a red saree.Source: Bollywood
Alia Bhatt pulls off a striking pose in red saree.Source: Bollywood
Sharvari is a style queen.Source: Bollywood
Deepika Padukone's floral red saree is simply fab.Source: Bollywood
Kareena Kapoor Khan sets the temperature soaring by going red.Source: Bollywood
Katrina Kaif's printed red saree is a must for all the ladies.Source: Bollywood
Priyanka Chopra adds glam to her basic red saree.Source: Bollywood
Karisma Kapoor adds elegance to her red saree with her sequence blouse.Source: Bollywood
Suhana Khan is the emerging style goddess of Bollywood.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!