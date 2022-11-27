Ananya Panday

You can bookmark this white lehenga as the wedding season has arrived and your festive wardrobe may need a change.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Anushka Sharma

The Pari actress wore a Sabyasachi Mukherjee's designer lehenga that had a black coloured blouse and a colourful orange, purple coloured skirt.

Source: Bollywood

Khushi Kapoor

If you want to learn the art of surviving weddings then wear this yellow lehenga which you can surely team up with sneakers.

Source: Bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor

The Dhadak girl likes to go shimmery and she is looking striking in this golden lehenga which has been designed by Manish Malhotra.

Source: Bollywood

Katrina Kaif

Mrs Kaushal was seen wearing a floral lehenga by Sabyasachi. You can wear this lehenga, if you have a summer wedding to attend.

Source: Bollywood

Alia Bhatt

Alia's festive fashion is all about wearing her own custom made lehenga by Madhurya. The baby pink lehenga was made from waste fabric.

Source: Bollywood

Kiara Advani

The trendsetter of Hindi cinema was seen wearing a black and white designer lehenga which was designed by JJ Valaya.

Source: Bollywood

Tara Sutaria

The actress wore a breathtaking lehenga which was designed by Ritu Kumar. She totally looked like a cold hearted queen.

Source: Bollywood

Malaika Arora

The diva is giving us bridal dressing goals for sure. She is looking stunning in this red lehenga which she teamed up with heavy silver jewellery.

Source: Bollywood

Tamannaah Bhatia

The South Indian actress wore a nude lehenga and teamed it up with heavy jewellery. It is surely our favourite pick in this wedding season.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Rashmika Mandanna turns seductress

 Find Out More