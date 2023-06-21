Alia Bhatt as Basanti, Ranveer Singh as Veeru: ChatGPT casts for Sholay set in 2023
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 21, 2023
Ranveer Singh as Veeru will showcase his great bond with Jai.
Varun Dhawan as Veeru can be a loyal buddy to Jai.
Ranbir Kapoor as Jai will be great according to Chat GPT.
Siddharth Malhotra as Jai will be awesome with Veeru's bonding.
Amitabh Bachchan as Thakur will be a tough role to play.
Naseeruddin Shah as Thakur emoting no body language will be cool.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Gabbar will be the most feared villain.
Alia Bhatt as Basanti will be the talkative one.
Manoj Bajpayee as Gabbar, will make kids scare.
Shraddha Kapoor as Basanti will be the sweet chirpy one.
Chat GPT thinks the quiet widow character can be played well by Deepika Padukone.
Anushka Sharma also is a choice for the role of Radha, as per Chat GPT.
Chat GPT is proving it's intelligence in every field.
