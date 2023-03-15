Alia Bhatt birthday: TOP 10 highest-rated movies of the most popular star kid 

On Alia Bhatt's 30th birthday today, here's a look a the top 10 highest-rated films by the gorgeous actress.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 15, 2023
SS Rajamouli's film has been winning accolades, including Oscar. RRR has 7.9 IMDb ratings.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Again with a 7.9 IMDb rating, Gully Boy has been placed 2nd on the list.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raazi is Alia Bhatt's one of best films ever. With a rating of 7.7, it is placed 4th.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt yet again proved her mettle as an actress with Udta Punjab. It also has a rating of 7.7.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia starred in this one with Sidharth and Fawad. The film has a rating of 7.7 as well.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Highway was one of her courageous decisions. It has a rating of 7.6 and is placed 7th.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gauri Shinde film won over the fans with Alia's impeccable acting chops and SRK's charm. It is placed 8th with a rating of 7.4.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor starrer is in 9th position with a rating of 6.9.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia turned producer with Darlings and the movie has a rating of 6.6.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
