Alia Bhatt birthday: TOP 10 highest-rated movies of the most popular star kid 

On Alia Bhatt's 30th birthday today, here's a look a the top 10 highest-rated films by the gorgeous actress. 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 15, 2023

RRR

SS Rajamouli's film has been winning accolades, including Oscar. RRR has 7.9 IMDb ratings. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gully Boy 

Again with a 7.9 IMDb rating, Gully Boy has been placed 2nd on the list.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gangubai Kathiawadi 

Raazi is Alia Bhatt's one of best films ever. With a rating of 7.7, it is placed 4th. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raazi 

Raazi is Alia Bhatt's one of best films ever. With a rating of 7.7, it is placed 4th. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Udta Punjab

Alia Bhatt yet again proved her mettle as an actress with Udta Punjab. It also has a rating of 7.7.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kapoor & Sons

Alia starred in this one with Sidharth and Fawad. The film has a rating of 7.7 as well. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Highway 

Highway was one of her courageous decisions. It has a rating of 7.6 and is placed 7th. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dear Zindagi 

Gauri Shinde film won over the fans with Alia's impeccable acting chops and SRK's charm. It is placed 8th with a rating of 7.4. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

2 States 

Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor starrer is in 9th position with a rating of 6.9. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Darlings 

Alia turned producer with Darlings and the movie has a rating of 6.6.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 TV shows that took generational leaps and changed the cast for TRPs

 

 Find Out More