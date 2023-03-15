Alia Bhatt birthday: Top 10 pictures of the Gangubai Kathiawadi star with Ranbir Kapoor, Raha that'll melt your heart

Alia Bhatt turned 30 today. She also became a new mother to Raha, check out her pictures with Ranbir Kapoor and her daughter

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 15, 2023

Christmas Santa

This is the cutest picture of Alia Bhatt turned Christmas Santa with her husband Ranbir Kapoor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Baby Announcement

Isn’t this the most adorable picture for a baby announcement?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Wedding pictures

Who didn’t fall in love with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding picture? Their adorable pictures made everyone swoon.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia with Raha

Alia Bhatt’s prettiest smile with Raha Kapoor definitely melted our heart

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Proposal

This is the most lovely picture when Ranbir Kapoor proposed to Alia Bhatt

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Love in the Air

Ranbir Kapoor passionately looks into the eyes of her wife Alia Bhatt

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

First picture of Raha

This picture made RaLia fans' hearts skip a beat.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Baby Bump

The new parents Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt posed for the camera as the latter flaunts her baby bump.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Love

This is one of the best pictures of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

That Smile

How cutely Ranbir and Alia passed smiles to each other

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga to Murder Mystery 2: Upcoming web series and movies on Netflix

 

 Find Out More