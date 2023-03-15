Alia Bhatt birthday: Unknown facts about Gangubai Kathiawadi star every fan must know

Alia Bhatt is celebrating her 30th birthday. Check out some unknown facts of the birthday girl

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 15, 2023

Animal Lover

Gangubai Kathiawadi star is an animal lover and supports Peta in India. She also has a pet cat.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Debut movie

Did you know Alia Bhatt appeared as a child actor in Preity Zinta’s Sangarsh before entering the industry with Student of the Year?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kathak Dancer

Alia Bhatt is a professionally trained Kathak dancer. She took the lessons for her period drama Kalank.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nickname

Alia’s father Mahesh Bhatt named her Aloo

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nyctophobia

Alia Bhatt has nyctophobia which is a fear of darkness. She is scared of the dark and sleeps with lights on

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sporty

The Bollywood actress loves sports as well and plays handball

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Follows no religion

The actress has been raised as an atheist by her dad and follows no particular religion since childhood

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yoga

The diva maintains her curvaceous figure by practicing Ashtanga Yoga two days a week

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chocolate ice cream lover

She fondly loves chocolate ice cream at any time of the day. In Indian dessert she loves moong dal ka halwa

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

No slim figure

Alia Bhatt had an overweight figure during her school time. She took intense workout to get slim for her first movie SOTY.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Priyanka Chopra calls Shah Rukh Khan choice boring; Top 10 statements from Citadel actress that made headlines

 

 Find Out More