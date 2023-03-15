Alia Bhatt birthday: Unknown facts about Gangubai Kathiawadi star every fan must know

Alia Bhatt is celebrating her 30th birthday. Check out some unknown facts of the birthday girlSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 15, 2023
Gangubai Kathiawadi star is an animal lover and supports Peta in India. She also has a pet cat.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Did you know Alia Bhatt appeared as a child actor in Preity Zinta’s Sangarsh before entering the industry with Student of the Year?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt is a professionally trained Kathak dancer. She took the lessons for her period drama Kalank.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia’s father Mahesh Bhatt named her AlooSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt has nyctophobia which is a fear of darkness. She is scared of the dark and sleeps with lights onSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The Bollywood actress loves sports as well and plays handballSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress has been raised as an atheist by her dad and follows no particular religion since childhoodSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The diva maintains her curvaceous figure by practicing Ashtanga Yoga two days a weekSource: Bollywoodlife.com
She fondly loves chocolate ice cream at any time of the day. In Indian dessert she loves moong dal ka halwaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt had an overweight figure during her school time. She took intense workout to get slim for her first movie SOTY.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
