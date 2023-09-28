Alia Bhatt celebrates Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday in the most special way

Alia Bhatt shares unseen pics with Ranbir Kapoor that exude major couple goals.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 28, 2023

Dating days

The couple reportedly began dating in January 2018.

Spotted in London

Alia and Ranbir were often spotted posing with fans while strolling around in London.

First shot

Alia recently shared a picture from her first ever shoot with Ranbir for their film, Brahmastra.

Vacations

Ranbir and Alia often take time off work to spend quality time with each other.

Favourite place

The couple shares a deep love for wildlife and have vacationed in South Africa a couple of times.

Live-in

Alia and Ranbir lived together for a few years before eventually getting married.

Pre-wedding festivities

The couple tied the knot in their own home in April 2022.

Finding the perfect wedding picture

The couple can be seen scrolling through their wedding pictures in this unseen pic.

Baby shower

In October 2022, Alia and Ranbir held a godh bharai ceremony before the arrival of their first child, daughter Raha.

On Ranbir’s 41st birthday, Alia took to her social media account to share unseen pics with her husband.

Calling Ranbir her best friend, Alia shared a throwback picture with Ranbir from their mehendi function.

Enjoying games

In another picture, the couple could be seen enjoying a live game.

