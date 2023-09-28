Alia Bhatt celebrates Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday in the most special way

Alia Bhatt shares unseen pics with Ranbir Kapoor that exude major couple goals.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 28, 2023
The couple reportedly began dating in January 2018.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia and Ranbir were often spotted posing with fans while strolling around in London.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia recently shared a picture from her first ever shoot with Ranbir for their film, Brahmastra.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir and Alia often take time off work to spend quality time with each other.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The couple shares a deep love for wildlife and have vacationed in South Africa a couple of times.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia and Ranbir lived together for a few years before eventually getting married.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The couple tied the knot in their own home in April 2022.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The couple can be seen scrolling through their wedding pictures in this unseen pic.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In October 2022, Alia and Ranbir held a godh bharai ceremony before the arrival of their first child, daughter Raha.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Calling Ranbir her best friend, Alia shared a throwback picture with Ranbir from their mehendi function.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In another picture, the couple could be seen enjoying a live game.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
