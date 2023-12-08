Alia Bhatt dazzles like a true diva at the Red Sea Film Festival

Dec 08, 2023

Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Thursday saw two stunning looks from Alia Bhatt.

She wore a floral silver-gray gown on the red carpet of the Red Sea Film Festival after dressing up in a sequined beige gown for a talk during the day.

"Smile. Sparkle. Saudi." is what she wrote as the post's caption. Soni Razdan, her mother, was one of the first to comment.

Alia posted several photos of herself posing at a hotel with the green sea in the background on Instagram while wearing the beige Rami Kadi gown.

Numerous admirers were captivated with her gorgeous appearance and showered the comments section with praise.

The actress, wearing Miss Sohee's clothing, smiled as she posed for pictures. With her hair pulled back in a loose bun, Alia accessorized the gown with a matching balloon sleeve cape.

At the third Red Sea Film Festival, Alia is reportedly going to be in the In-Conversation sidebar section with celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow and Halle Berry.

While she is having a great time in the city, Alia acknowledged that this is her first trip to Jeddah, the site of the international film festival.

