Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and more Indian celebs who are ambassadors of global brands
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 15, 2023
Alia Bhatt has become the brand ambassador of high-end brand Gucci. She is the first global brand ambassador from India.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone is the global brand ambassador of French luxury fashion brand Louis Vuitton.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aditya Roy Kapur is the latest brand ambassador of lifestyle brand Nautica.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Athiya Shetty is the first Indian brand ambassador of Laneige, a Korean skincare brand.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is signed by Tomy Hilfiger and promotes women's watch made by the brand.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kartik Aaryan promotes spring collection of Armani Exchange Spring/ Summer collection of 2023.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Suhana Khan is the brand ambassador of Maybelline which is an American cosmetics company.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sidharth Malhotra is the brand ambassador of Movado a luxury watchmaking brand.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Manushi Chillar is the global brand ambassador of famous Amercian cosmetic brand Estee Lauder.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka Chopra is the global brand ambassador of Guess which is an American fashion brand.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Dahaad, Delhi Crime and more: Top 10 Indian web series based on crime against women
Find Out More