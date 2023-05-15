Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and more Indian celebs who are ambassadors of global brands

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 15, 2023

Alia Bhatt has become the brand ambassador of high-end brand Gucci. She is the first global brand ambassador from India.

Deepika Padukone is the global brand ambassador of French luxury fashion brand Louis Vuitton.

Aditya Roy Kapur is the latest brand ambassador of lifestyle brand Nautica.

Athiya Shetty is the first Indian brand ambassador of Laneige, a Korean skincare brand.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is signed by Tomy Hilfiger and promotes women's watch made by the brand.

Kartik Aaryan promotes spring collection of Armani Exchange Spring/ Summer collection of 2023.

Suhana Khan is the brand ambassador of Maybelline which is an American cosmetics company.

Sidharth Malhotra is the brand ambassador of Movado a luxury watchmaking brand.

Manushi Chillar is the global brand ambassador of famous Amercian cosmetic brand Estee Lauder.

Priyanka Chopra is the global brand ambassador of Guess which is an American fashion brand.

