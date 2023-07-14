Alia Bhatt, Emraan Hashmi and more Bollywood stars favourite love-making position

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 14, 2023

Alia Bhatt loves the classic missionary position.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Emraan Hashmi misses one night stands.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ayushmann Khurrana loves doggy position.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhumi Pednekar loves woman on the top position.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Malaika Arora loves being on the top.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kashmera Shah's favourite position is doggy style.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shahid Kapoor reportedly is a control freak in bed.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranveer Singh does different sex positions for varied types of sex.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sherlyn Chopra loves being on the top.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranbir Kapoor believes that love is important in sex.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bollywood stars sex life is like a dreamland for many.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fans are always curious to know about celebs favourite sex positions.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Check out the winners of all the 12 seasons so far

 

 Find Out More