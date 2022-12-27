Alia Bhatt followed this workout routine after pregnancy for weight loss

Alia Bhatt is the newest mommy in town. She has lost oodles of weight after giving birth to Raha Kapoor. This is the workout she did.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Hope for new mom's

It has only been 1.5 months since Alia gave birth to Raha and she is already back in shape.

Walking

The actress in her post mentioned that she had slowly started with her fitness journey. Initially she began with walking.

Don't be hard

The Raazi actress also mentioned in her post that she has taken the promise to not go hard on herself with workouts.

Consult the doctor

Alia advises new mommies to consult doctors before they start with their workout regime post pregnancy.

Mama Alia

The star revealed in her post that every body type is different and so it is important to listen to your body.

Swears by yoga

Alia is getting trained by celebriity fitness yoga teacher Anushka who is making Alia pro in her fitness.

Stunned everyone

Alia has focused on herself and has not let pregnancy let the weight put on her.

Alia is a glowing mommy

It was at Shaheen's birthday that fans of Alia could see her tremendous weight loss journey which is just mind blowing.

Alia's postpartum fitness

Post giving birth to Raha Kapoor, Alia started with her yoga journey and the proof of glow is her latest photos.

New mommy

It was on November 6 that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor became parents to Raha Kapoor.

