Alia Bhatt followed this workout routine after pregnancy for weight loss

Alia Bhatt is the newest mommy in town. She has lost oodles of weight after giving birth to Raha Kapoor. This is the workout she did.
It has only been 1.5 months since Alia gave birth to Raha and she is already back in shape.
The actress in her post mentioned that she had slowly started with her fitness journey. Initially she began with walking.
The Raazi actress also mentioned in her post that she has taken the promise to not go hard on herself with workouts.
Alia advises new mommies to consult doctors before they start with their workout regime post pregnancy.
The star revealed in her post that every body type is different and so it is important to listen to your body.
Alia is getting trained by celebriity fitness yoga teacher Anushka who is making Alia pro in her fitness.
Alia has focused on herself and has not let pregnancy let the weight put on her.
It was at Shaheen's birthday that fans of Alia could see her tremendous weight loss journey which is just mind blowing.
Post giving birth to Raha Kapoor, Alia started with her yoga journey and the proof of glow is her latest photos.
It was on November 6 that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor became parents to Raha Kapoor.
