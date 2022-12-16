The stunning South star got married to her longtime boyfriend Vignesh Shivan on June, 2022.Source: Bollywood
She got married to businessman Sohael Kathuria on December 4, 2022. They took the vow of being together forever on this date.Source: Bollywood
It was on February 18, when Sheetal got married to her long time boyfriend, Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey.Source: Bollywood
The Brahmastra actress got married to Suraj Nambiar on January 27, 2022. They had a Bengali and South Indian wedding ceremony.Source: Bollywood
She got married to the love of her life Ranbir Kapoor on April 14. They also have a daughter Raha who was born this year.Source: Bollywood
She got married to Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar on February 19, 2022. They had a lowkey wedding.Source: Bollywood
The Uri: The Surgical Strike star got married to Aditi on January 1st this year. He had kept his personal life guided.Source: Bollywood
The TV star got married to Varun Bangera on February 5, 2022 in presence of her loved ones.Source: Bollywood
She got married to the director of Pyaar Ka Punchnama 1 & 2 Luv Ranjan on February 20, 2022.Source: Bollywood
Shahid Kapoor's sister Sanah married Mayank Pahwa, her long time boyfriend on March 2, 2022.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!