Nayanthara

The stunning South star got married to her longtime boyfriend Vignesh Shivan on June, 2022.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Hansika Motwani

She got married to businessman Sohael Kathuria on December 4, 2022. They took the vow of being together forever on this date.

Source: Bollywood

Sheetal Thakur

It was on February 18, when Sheetal got married to her long time boyfriend, Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey.

Source: Bollywood

Mouni Roy

The Brahmastra actress got married to Suraj Nambiar on January 27, 2022. They had a Bengali and South Indian wedding ceremony.

Source: Bollywood

Alia Bhatt

She got married to the love of her life Ranbir Kapoor on April 14. They also have a daughter Raha who was born this year.

Source: Bollywood

Shibani Dandekar

She got married to Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar on February 19, 2022. They had a lowkey wedding.

Source: Bollywood

Aditi Sharma

The Uri: The Surgical Strike star got married to Aditi on January 1st this year. He had kept his personal life guided.

Source: Bollywood

Karishma Tanna

The TV star got married to Varun Bangera on February 5, 2022 in presence of her loved ones.

Source: Bollywood

Alisha Vaid

She got married to the director of Pyaar Ka Punchnama 1 & 2 Luv Ranjan on February 20, 2022.

Source: Bollywood

Sanah Kapur

Shahid Kapoor's sister Sanah married Mayank Pahwa, her long time boyfriend on March 2, 2022.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Social media influencers who made their Bollywood debut

 Find Out More