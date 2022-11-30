Classy

Alia Bhatt proves that no one can dress better than her in a saree. She tied her hair neatly in a bun for this look.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Bindi goals

Alia looks the cutest in a bindi over a green saree. She completed her full look with gajra and kajal.

Elegant

Alia looks so graceful in this white drape by Anjul Bhandari. She opted for a middle partition bun and a gajra.

Simply beautiful

The Raazi actress looked the best in a Tarun Tahaliani saree and rounded up her look with basic accessory.

Finest choice

In a Manish Malhotra saree, the actress looked contemporary. She went for statement earrings and tied her hair in a bun.

Organza saree

The actress wore this beautiful organza saree when she had visited a Durga puja pandal.

Glittery saree

Go glamorous, opt for a Manish Malhotra saree like Alia did which was shinier and made her look outstanding.

Ruffle saree

The actress is a huge fan of Sabyasachi saree. This was a quirky Indian ensemble and her accessories did their own talking.

Colourful saree

The actress is also fond of floral sarees and opted for this one which had a lot of detailing.

Woman in red

Alia is exuding a lot of ethnic glamour in this red saree. Her chaandbaalis are also doing the talking.

