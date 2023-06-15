Alia Bhatt is the queen of expressions anytime, anywhere!
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 15, 2023
Main seedhi-saadhi Patakha Kudi!
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Oh wait, Am I at the right airport/place?
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kahin main passport ghar to nahi bhool gayi!
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mujhe jaane do, kahin flight na miss ho jaye!
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bas bas, itni bhi sundar nahi hoon main. (Hoon to? Main apni favourite hoon)
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mummy kon bola? Main sirf Raha ki mummy hoon!
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ek hair flip kar leti hu, heroine style!
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kahin koi mera peecha to nahi kar raha?
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhagam Bhaag, flight time pe hai...
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bas Bas, kitna photo kheechoge!
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chalo main chali, flight sach mein miss ho jayegi!
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before Adipurush, these Top 10 films had a blockbuster box office opening
Find Out More