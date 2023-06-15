Alia Bhatt is the queen of expressions anytime, anywhere! 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 15, 2023

Main seedhi-saadhi Patakha Kudi! 

Oh wait, Am I at the right airport/place? 

Kahin main passport ghar to nahi bhool gayi!

Mujhe jaane do, kahin flight na miss ho jaye! 

Bas bas, itni bhi sundar nahi hoon main. (Hoon to? Main apni favourite hoon)

Mummy kon bola? Main sirf Raha ki mummy hoon! 

Ek hair flip kar leti hu, heroine style! 

Kahin koi mera peecha to nahi kar raha?

Bhagam Bhaag, flight time pe hai...

Bas Bas, kitna photo kheechoge!

Chalo main chali, flight sach mein miss ho jayegi!

Thanks For Reading!

