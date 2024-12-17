Jigra, Indian 2 and more films of 2024 that bombed at the box office
Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Maidaan was one of the highly-anticipated films of 2024 which tanked at the box office.
Suriya's Kanguva was another big-budget disaster this year that was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 350 crore.
Director S Shankar’s Indian 2 which starred Kamal Haasan in main role of Senapathy from the 1996 classic Indian could not spill magic with its plot.
Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in main roles flopped at the box office.
Director Vasan Bala’s Jigra starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina in main roles suffered a similar fate.
Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha’s Yodha led by Siddharth Malhotra in main roles did not live up to the expectations.
Aditya Datt’s Crakk starring Vidyut Jammwal failed to deliver on their hype.
Venkat Prabhu’s The Greatest of All Time (GOAT), starring Thalapathy Vijay failed to meet expectations.
Malaikottai Vaaliban
TJ Gnanavel’s Vettaiyan, starring Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati and Manju Warrier suffered similar fates.
