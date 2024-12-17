Jigra, Indian 2 and more films of 2024 that bombed at the box office

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 17, 2024

Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Maidaan was one of the highly-anticipated films of 2024 which tanked at the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Suriya's Kanguva was another big-budget disaster this year that was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 350 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Director S Shankar’s Indian 2 which starred Kamal Haasan in main role of Senapathy from the 1996 classic Indian could not spill magic with its plot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in main roles flopped at the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Director Vasan Bala’s Jigra starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina in main roles suffered a similar fate.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha’s Yodha led by Siddharth Malhotra in main roles did not live up to the expectations.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aditya Datt’s Crakk starring Vidyut Jammwal failed to deliver on their hype.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Venkat Prabhu’s The Greatest of All Time (GOAT), starring Thalapathy Vijay failed to meet expectations.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Malaikottai Vaaliban

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

TJ Gnanavel’s Vettaiyan, starring Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati and Manju Warrier suffered similar fates.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Rajat Dalal, Elvish Yadav, Munawar Faruqui and other Bigg Boss contestants with past criminal records

 

 Find Out More