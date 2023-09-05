Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut and more Bollywood Actresses before-after pics will leave you zapped 

A look at debut film and new movie looks of National Award-winning beauties Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut and more Bollywood actresses.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 05, 2023

Katrina Kaif 

Here's Kat from Sarkar (2005) and from Phone Bhoot, her last release. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo in Refugee (2000) and in Laal Singh Chaddha (2022). 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia Bhatt 

Alia looked pretty in SOTY which was released in 2012. And below is Alia from RARKPK.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika Padukone 

Deepika in Om Shanti Om (2007) is as pretty as Deepika in Pathaan. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kangana Ranaut 

Kangana looked pretty in Gangster (2006) but she is gorgeous in Chandramukhi 2. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anushka Sharma 

Anushka made her debut with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008). She was last seen in Qala (2022). 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chopra

PeeCee debuted with Thamizhan in 2002 and her latest release, Citadel. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhumi Pednekar 

Bhumi had a massive transformation from Dum Lagake Haisha to Afwaah. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ameesha Patel

Here's Ameesha from her debut movie Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ameesha now 

Ameesha recently reprised her role of Sakina in Gadar 2. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha debuted with Teen Patti and her latest release was Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 

Aishwarya made her acting debut with Iruvar in 1997. She was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan 2. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Lock Upp 2 contestants: Rakhi Sawant, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal and more stars we wish to see in Kangana Ranaut show

 

 Find Out More