Top 10 Fittest Bollywood moms
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 02, 2023
Kareena Kapoor Khan came back in shape after the birth of Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.
Alia Bhatt likes to do yoga, online exercises and is fit after the birth of Raha.
Malaika Arora Khan is the queen of item numbers and the fittest mom in Bollywood, all due to yoga.
Mira Rajput likes to always hit the gym even after being a mom to two kids.
Shilpa Shetty is the hottest mommy who likes to always workout.
Karisma Kapoor will inspire you to sweat. All you need is a yoga mat and take yourself seriously.
Lisa Haydon likes to stay fit by surfing.
Sushmita Sen likes to exercise at home and be fit.
Lara Dutta is a mommy but she loves staying fit.
Kajol is mother to Nysa and Yug but she likes to always remain fit.
