Actresses oozes oomph with cute white dresses!

Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and more Bollywood actresses who are in love with white dresses!

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywood

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday wore white corset dress with full-length puffy sleeves.

Source: Bollywood

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor donned a white mini dress with a sweetheart neckline.

Source: Bollywood

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif donned a cute mini dress with short feather trail on one-shoulder.

Source: Bollywood

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt looked hot in white mini dress with matching blazer.

Source: Bollywood

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma wore a white dress with puffy sleeves.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and more: B-town divas who pulled off the most beautiful pregnancy photoshoots ever

 Find Out More