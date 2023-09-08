Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and more top 10 Bollywood celebs who are school pass outs

Bollywood celebs who did not complete their studies after school.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 08, 2023
Alia Bhatt has completed her education only till 10th grade.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana Ranaut has just completed schooling and after failing in 12th she moved to Delhi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan has done studies only till the 12th standard.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arjun Kapoor completed 10 grade but failed in 12th standard.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karisma Kapoor left schooling after 6th grade.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina Kaif never went to school but she completed her education through a home tutor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka Chopra is also a school pass out as she did not complete her graduation.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kajol started working at the young age of 16 and left school in the middle.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena Kapoor Khan has only completed schooling and then started her modeling career.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor left his studies after 10th grade and did a filmmaking course.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
