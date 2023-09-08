Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and more top 10 Bollywood celebs who are school pass outs

Bollywood celebs who did not complete their studies after school.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 08, 2023

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt has completed her education only till 10th grade.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut has just completed schooling and after failing in 12th she moved to Delhi.

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan has done studies only till the 12th standard.

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor completed 10 grade but failed in 12th standard.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor left schooling after 6th grade.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif never went to school but she completed her education through a home tutor.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is also a school pass out as she did not complete her graduation.

Kajol

Kajol started working at the young age of 16 and left school in the middle.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan has only completed schooling and then started her modeling career.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor left his studies after 10th grade and did a filmmaking course.

