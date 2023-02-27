Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Rashmika Mandanna and more Top 10 best dressed at Zee Cine Awards 2023

Zee Cine Awards 2023 had taken place in Mumbai last night and many stars like Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Rashmika Mandanna were seen. Here, is what they wore.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 27, 2023

Alia Bhatt

The new mother was seen wearing a stunning green coloured gown at Zee Cine Awards 2023. She won Best Actor Female Award for her movie Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Varun Dhawan

The actor looked hot and his swag was on point during the awards night.

Kiara Advani

She looked the prettiest in a red gown and took the limelight.

Shahid Kapoor

The Farzi actor had worn a tuxedo that had golden work in the front.

Zareen Khan

The Character Dheela actress wore a black gown and stole the limelight.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Despite issues going on in his personal life, the actor looked calm and peaceful in formal.

Rashmika Mandanna

The Pushpa actress made everyone go crazy in a black coloured gown.

Tiger Shroff

The actor looked hot af in a black suit and how?

Divya Dutta

She choose to wear a pretty saree for the award function.

Ayan Mukerji

The Brahmastra director looked dapper in formal as well.

Thanks For Reading!

