Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Allu Arjun and more 69th National Award winners and their upcoming big projects

Take a look at the 69th National Award winners' upcoming interesting projects
69th National Film Award ceremony took place on 17th September and the winners were honored by President Droupadi Murmu.
Take a look at look upcoming projects of 69th National Award winners
Alia who won the Best Actress award for Gangubai Kathiawadi has Jigra in the pipeline.
Kriti Sanon also bagged the Best Actress award for Mimi. She is gearing up for Ganapath set to release on 20th October.
Allu Arjun, who won the Best Actor award for Pushpa: The Rise is waiting for the sequel Pushpa: The Rule.
Pankaj Tripathi who won Best Supporting Actor for Mimi has Metro Inn Dino and Mirzapur 3 in the kitty.
R Madhavan director of the best feature film Rocketry will next work on a biopic of Indian inventor GD Naidu known as Edison of India.
SS Rajamouli helmed RRR won a popular film award. The director's upcoming project is an action-adventure with Mahesh Babu set in Africa.
Karan Johar produced Shershaah won a special jury award. The filmmaker's upcoming project is a big action entertainer.
Director Vivek Agnihotri's film The Kashmir Files received a prominent accolade. His next project is The Delhi Files.
