Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Allu Arjun and more 69th National Award winners and their upcoming big projects

Rupal Purohit

Oct 18, 2023

69th National Film Award 2023

69th National Film Award ceremony took place on 17th September and the winners were honored by President Droupadi Murmu.

Upcoming movies of winners

Alia Bhatt

Alia who won the Best Actress award for Gangubai Kathiawadi has Jigra in the pipeline.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon also bagged the Best Actress award for Mimi. She is gearing up for Ganapath set to release on 20th October.

Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun, who won the Best Actor award for Pushpa: The Rise is waiting for the sequel Pushpa: The Rule.

Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi who won Best Supporting Actor for Mimi has Metro Inn Dino and Mirzapur 3 in the kitty.

R Madhavan

R Madhavan director of the best feature film Rocketry will next work on a biopic of Indian inventor GD Naidu known as Edison of India.

SS Rajamouli

SS Rajamouli helmed RRR won a popular film award. The director’s upcoming project is an action-adventure with Mahesh Babu set in Africa.

Karan Johar

Karan Johar produced Shershaah won a special jury award. The filmmaker’s upcoming project is a big action entertainer.

Vivek Agnihotri

Director Vivek Agnihotri’s film The Kashmir Files received a prominent accolade. His next project is The Delhi Files.

